Graham Howle live and free at Nambucca Valley Radio

ONE of the Nambucca Valley’s favourite sons returns to the airwaves at 6:00 pm Friday 20 May live on Nambucca Valley Radio’s Studio 3.

Singer/songwriter Graham Howle has been attracting fans to his music ever since his debut album ‘Man with a Story’ was released in 2016 and his more recent material shows that he just gets better at his craft over time.

Trying to fit Graham’s music into a specific genre is hard however it is perhaps best described as a mix of alternate country, folk, country rock and ‘not country’.

A Graham Howle gig always takes your emotions on a bit of a journey with his songs; from the peaceful ‘Coffee at Home’, through the foot tapping and cheerful ‘Marmalade Jane’ to pounding anthems such as ‘Keepers of the Land’ and ‘I am Iron I am Steel’.

A highlight of 2NVR’s Studio 3 events is when the host, Ceri Wrobel, talks to performers about the meaning behind their songs and gives the studio audience an opportunity to ask the artists questions.

Studio 3 is always a special event however an appearance by a home grown singer/songwriter of this calibre makes this gig extra special.

2NVR invites you to be part of the live audience and you are welcome to bring your own drinks and nibbles.

The performance is open to the public free of charge at the Tewinga Studios of 2NVR and will begin at 6:00pm on Friday 20 May 2022 and will go through until 8:00pm.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9FM and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au.

By Mick BIRTLES