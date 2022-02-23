Grants Available To Community Groups To Plant Trees For The Queen’s Jubilee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Planting Trees for The Queen’s Jubilee Program is one of a range of national and community events planned by the Australian Government to celebrate the legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and her 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth.

Eligible groups and organisations are invited to contact the office of the Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, to discuss potential projects for nomination for a grant to plant trees in honour of the occasion.



The Queen has visited Australia on sixteen occasions, and, on many of these visits, has planted trees at community events and ceremonies, leaving a long-lasting reminder of the special occasion for the people in those communities.

In fact, the Queen is said to have planted 1500 trees throughout her reign.

Mr Conaghan welcomed the opportunity for local community groups to play a part in the celebrations.

He said, “A wide range of groups and organisations are eligible to apply, from community and environment groups through to councils and schools and we’d love to see Cowper well represented.”

Grants from $2,500 to $20,000 will be available, with each federal electorate eligible to receive up to $100,000 for up to ten projects.

Projects that are suitable must include formal commemorative events in 2022 to mark the Jubilee, plantings of regionally appropriate tree species, and installation of commemorative signage or plaques.

For more information and for how to get involved visit https://business.gov.au/ptqj.

By Andrew VIVIAN