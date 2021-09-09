Grants for tourism website makeovers to revitalise the industry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APPLICATIONS are now open to local tourism operators seeking to refresh, revamp and positively perk-up their website thanks to Destination North Coast’s Digital Refresh Grant Program.

The Digital Refresh Grant Program offers financial support to tourism businesses on the North Coast to either refresh an existing website, build a new one or enhance digital capacity.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Michael Thurston, GM Destination North Coast, told News Of The Area, “The Digital Refresh Grant Program offers financial support to tourism businesses on the North Coast to either refresh an existing website or build a new one.

“Given the growing number of travellers that start their holiday planning by researching online, a well-designed and maintained website is an essential tool to reach more customers and build a stronger brand.

“Digital connectivity and the ability to trade online has moved from being something that tourism businesses should do, to an essential part of their operations.

“The program aims to assist tourism operators across the North Coast, to expedite the development of their digital platforms, improve the digital presentation of their businesses to customers whilst enabling them to reach new markets.

“In turn, this will be essential in revitalising the industry and increasing the economic impact from our industry for the North Coast.”

The program is funded through Destination North Coast and the Australian Government as part of the Recovery for Regional Tourism Grant.

There’s a couple of ways to go.

Option One: $2,500 (exc GST) – the total project cost must be between $2,500 and $4,999 (exc GST).

Option Two: $5,000 (exc GST) – the total project cost must be $5,000 (exc GST) or over.

A financial co-contribution from applicants is not mandatory, however it is strongly encouraged and highly regarded in the assessment of applications.

Grant funding is highly competitive.

The assessment panel will be reviewing many applications, so it is crucial that each application is clear and concise, meets eligibility criteria and addresses all the stated criteria requirements.

How to apply guidelines, terms & conditions and application form are available on Destination North Coast’s website – https://dncnsw.com/digital-refresh-grant-program/.

By Andrea FERRARI