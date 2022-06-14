Grants open for music and overnight school camps providers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NSW Government is investing $14 million to support music and camp providers that were impacted by COVID-safety measures in NSW schools.

Eligible businesses and non-profit organisations can now apply for a one-off payment of up to $30,000 depending on their revenue lost during November to December 2021.



Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Music and Overnight Camp provider support payments would assist more than 2,500 providers to get their business back up and thriving.

“Music education and school camps are an integral part of our children’s education and help them to build creativity, resilience and teamwork,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This investment will see our students back on school camps and at music lessons developing important skills, support this important industry and grow the NSW economy.”

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said businesses could apply through their service NSW Business Profile as they do for existing business grant programs.

“We want to make the process as simple and seamless as possible to help ensure eligible businesses receive support quickly,” Mr Dominello said.

“Around 500,000 businesses have Service NSW for Business profiles, and we can reuse existing proof of identity and business information to help make the application process quick and easy for business customers.”

Application are open until 8 September 2022.

For more information and to apply visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-music-and-overnight-camp-provider-support-payment.