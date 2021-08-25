Gratitude In Testing Times – Community rallies against Covid-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE Sydney battles the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 seen yet in Australia, locals around the state are getting tested to protect their regions.

In Raymond Terrace the need for testing facilities saw a pop-up clinic added to cope with demand.



Residents queue in their cars waiting for their swabs while staff are burdened by the challenge of servicing everyone while wearing restrictive PPE.

Health care workers have borne the burden of COVID-19 more than anyone else.

They face the risk of infection, the discomfort of PPE and at times they have faced outrage at delays.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington told News Of The Area, “Our community is so grateful to all the frontline health workers who’ve been stepping up every day to protect us from this virus.

“By now, almost everyone in Port Stephens has relied on our hardworking COVID testing staff, at one stage or another.

“Without exception, in my own experience and from everyone else’s feedback, the workers have always been wonderful.”

Local businesses are also doing it tough, yet even in uncertain times some have stepped up to make the day a little brighter for the COVID-19 testing teams.

“It’s terrific to see our community returning the favour and generously showing their appreciation to these frontline workers.

“KFC Raymond Terrace delivered free meals for the staff at Histopath’s Lakeside testing clinic.

“And that was balanced well with some fresh fruit from Woolworths at Raymond Terrace Central.”

“These thoughtful businesses and their employees have given generously to support frontline workers.

“It shows that our community always steps up when times get tough,” Ms Washington said.

By Marian SAMPSON