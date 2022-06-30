Great Barred Frog Habitat to be Restored with Environmental Levy Funds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESTORATION of an endangered frog habitat in the Ulong/Lowanna area is to be restored with the help of members of the Glenreagh Mountain Railway group and nearly $24,000 in the latest round of Council’s Environmental Levy grant funding.

The Great Barred Frog is recognised as endangered by both the State and Federal Governments, but it is found in creeks and rivers around the Ulong/Lowanna area, as well as in some of the villages.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Glenreagh Mountain Railway group is proposing to undertake habitat restoration caused by erosion from flooding and tree planting and frog-friendly weed control with the funding.

It also plans to run a local education program on the species with preschool, schools and community groups.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support important, local, community-led initiatives like this through the Environmental Levy program.

“The Glenreagh Mountain Railway group and all the bodies that carry out the very diverse projects supported by these funds deserve congratulations,” said Coffs Harbour Deputy Mayor Councillor Sally Townley.

A total of $167,832 is to be shared by eight local community organisations in the latest distribution of Council’s Environmental Levy funding, with a second round of funding to be announced later in the year.

The Levy invites applications from community-based organisations and individuals interested in helping to improve or sustain our local environment.

Under the programme, grants worth between $2,000 and $25,000 are available per project.

Council introduced the Environmental Levy (EL) as a means of encouraging local residents and organisations to undertake environmental management and improvement works.

The levy currently raises around $1.5 million a year at an average cost of $44 per ratepayer, of which approximately $370,000 is available to community groups.