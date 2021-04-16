‘Great Burger Challenge’ raises $3700 for Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DURING the month of March the North Coast Hotel Group were holding their ‘Great Burger Challenge’ with $2 from every burger sold being donated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

On average they sold 60 burgers a day with a total of $3,700 being donated to help us save lives!

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service offered their thanks to all of the patrons and staff at the Moonee Beach Tavern, Hoey Moey, Coramba Hotel, Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga and Village Green Hotel.

Below is the final break up:

Moonee Tavern – 584

Seaview Tavern – 386

Hoey Moey – 383

Village Green – 195

Coramba Hotel – 302

Total Burgers Sold – 1850.