Great Southern Nights program comes to Nelson Bay

GREAT Southern Nights is a celebration of live music that takes place across New South Wales.

The NSW Government initiative, delivered by Destination NSW in partnership with the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) aims to stimulate the revival of the State’s live music, entertainment and hospitality sectors, and in turn the NSW visitor economy, in response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year a Nelson Bay venue has been awarded funding to host one of over 1,000 COVID-safe performances across the state.

On 8 April 2022, Seabreeze Hotel in Nelson Bay will be hosting Pocket Aces, a versatile four-piece band from Newcastle at 8pm.

“In the last four years we’ve built a reputation for our versatility and eclectic mix of songs; there’s not many gigs around town where you’d hear ‘I’m Too Sexy’, ‘Minnie the Moocher’ and ‘Suck My Kiss’ in the same set,” the band told News Of The Area.

“This has been tough, and we went from playing every weekend to a complete stop of all gigs.

“It’s been a slow restart with a few bumps thrown in so we’re really keen to be playing regularly again.

The Great Southern Nights initiative launched in November 2020, Australian Music Month, with over 1,000 COVID-safe performances from more than 2500 artists in 300-plus live music venues across NSW from Katoomba to Kingscliff, Goulburn to Gosford for Great Southern Nights.

The dynamic event features hundreds of COVID-safe performances at live music venues across Greater Sydney and regional NSW in March and April 2022.

“We love what Great Southern Nights are doing to bring back live music in NSW and we’re stoked to be included in their program.

“It’s been nearly two years since we played at Seabreeze Hotel and we’re looking forward to making it a great night,” The Pocket Aces said.

All music events are programmed in line with NSW Government Public Health Orders and advice regarding physical distancing and COVID-safe venue capacity.

By Tara CAMPBELL