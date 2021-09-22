Greater Bank grant helps Nambucca Scouts get back on their feet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Scouts are thrilled to be a recipient of Greater Bank’s Mid North Coast latest funding boost.

In second place for the grant, Nambucca Scouts are grateful their application was successful.

Nikky Stapleton, Nambucca Scouts’ Treasurer, who manages the clubs financial accounts and fundraising, told News Of The Area, “If we were going to miss out on first place, we’re happy it was to the rural firies (Coomba Park Rural Fire Service Brigade) who always do an awesome job and have had it so tough this year and last.”

Nambucca Valley Scouts received $500 from Greater Bank as the August runners up.

“The reason why we applied for the Greater Bank grant was because ours is a small group that has struggled with bush fires, then COVID, and then the floods which came right through our hall and left us with water damage.

“This resulted in mould issues which our wonderful families have volunteered their time to repaint and clean up before recently being shut back down by COVID again.

“With all this happening in the last 18 months we have lost a lot of our community fundraising opportunities which would usually be our main income.

“We have not been able to participate within our community like we usually would.”

Since the floods, while Nambucca Scouts have been trying to get back on their feet, they have brought in some new Scout leaders, a new group leader and are now in the process of getting cub leaders so they can reopen their cub section.

“Winning the grant from the Greater Bank means that we are now able to replace some of those much-needed items that were damaged during the floods and lockdowns, for the kids.

If you have an interest in getting involved or helping out with Scouts give Bec a call on 0401500840.

The Greater Bank is giving away $3,000 in grants every month, inviting applications from not-for-profit or charitable community organisations operating on the greater Mid North Coast.

The public can cast their vote each month, online at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast or by visiting a Greater Bank branch.

By Andrea FERRARI