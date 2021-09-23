Greater Good initiative offers opportunities for Coffs Coast musicians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Sawtellian Rick Bridgeman is behind Greater Good, an initiative to provide cash grants to further develop a lucky Australian artist’s career.

Rick Bridgeman, Artist and Label Services Manager at Good Intent told News Of The Area “I hope that our Greater Good initiative can help shine a light on new artists around the Coffs Coast region and inspire the next gen coming through.”

Mr Bridgeman said they will be giving a cash grant of $2,000, plus over $10,000 worth of value from their PR and Label Services team.

Mr Bridgeman was born in Coffs Harbour, and lived in Sawtell until he was twenty.

He has since moved to Sydney and directs Music PR & Label Services company Good Intent.

“Growing up in Sawtell and frequently travelling home to visit family and friends, I know there are so many incredible musicians emerging, and I want to support them as much as possible!”

Mr Bridgeman said Good Intent first launched in late 2018 and offers a range of services across artist management, PR, radio plugging, tastemaker club and radio promotions, playlist pitching, digital marketing, worldwide blogs and label services.

Now he said they are in the best position to return something to the community they love.

“I’ve had an idea to do something like this for years, and now at Good Intent / Good Loco, it feels like we’re in a solid place to give back more to our community,” he said.

“Collectively, the team and I have learned from some of the country’s best people in the music business, worked with a heap of incredible artists and now it’s our time to pay that forward and help bring through the next gen of artists,” he continued.

For more information on the ‘Greater Good’ and how to apply, visit www.goodintent.com.au.

By Sandra MOON