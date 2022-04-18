0 SHARES Share Tweet

GREATER Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club recently had a member, Brendan Jones, complete for the New South Wales state side in the Australian Dragon Boat Championships.

The event took place from 5 to 10 April 2022and were held at Ramsay Regatta Course, West Lakes, Adelaide SA.

Both State and premium club teams from around the country completed in the event.

Brendan competed in the Senior A squad (40-50 yrs of age).

Results included Mixed Regular Boat – Bronze, Open Small Boat – Silver and Pursuit Race – Silver.

Qualification for the event included an erg rowing test and several in boat training sessions.

Once selected training required travelling to Sydney twice a month for the past 3 months for in boat training with the squad, club training assisted by team coach Deb Downey and several gyms sessions per week at Salamander iGym with Izzi O’Donohue Personal Training.

Brendan has only been dragon boating for 18 months so to make the state side is an enormous achievement.

Brendan is a wonderful ambassador for the club who are all so proud of his achievements.

By Karyn PRICE