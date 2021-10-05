Green waste drop off days return with COVID Safe measures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council will recommence free green waste drop off days from 3 October 2021 for essential use.

Green waste drop off days will return to their normal schedule with a booking system in place, with extra dates announced for October.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Port Stephens outdoor pools will also reopen from today, Monday 27 September, with COVID Safe measures in place.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says it’s great to see green waste drop offs returning, particularly as the weather warms up.

“Due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, we had to cancel all non-essential services including free green waste drop off days until further notice.

“We understand it has been an inconvenience for many, so we’ve looked at ways we can safely reinstate this service for those with a reasonable excuse under the public health order.

“Keeping our community and employees safe is still the most important priority.

“That’s why we’ll be using a booking system to ensure these days are COVID Safe.

“To thank our community for their patience during the past few challenging months, we’re putting on extra free drop off days at Salamander Bay for the month of October.”

Council’s Waste Coordinator Chris Cannard says the green waste drop offs are for residents with a reasonable excuse to leave home only.

“It’s important to make sure that your reason for leaving home is acceptable under the public health order,” Mr Cannard said.

“Reasonable excuses might include clearing up after a tree has fallen, moving and needing to clear green waste or the green waste poses a health, safety or fire hazard.

“A booking system will be in place and we ask people to please wear a mask, only have 1 person per vehicle and abide by all other COVID restrictions,” he said.

“Bookings will be capped to 5 people every 20 minutes to reduce peak times and help keep everyone safe.

“This will allow around 400 people per month to use the service, which is what we would normally expect,” he said.

Bookings are essential on 4988 0255.

Green waste drop off dates for October are:

Sunday 3 October – Karuah, Lemon Tree Passage, Salamander Bay

Sunday 10 October – Salamander Bay, Raymond Terrace

Sunday 17 October – Lemon Tree Passage, Salamander Bay

Sunday 24 October – Salamander Bay, Raymond Terrace

Sunday 31 October – Salamander Bay