Greenhouse Tavern Raise Ten Grand for Lismore Flood Relief

THE Coffs Coast community rocked up in force for a hat trick of performances headlined by Caravana Sun to raise $10,025 for Lismore Flood relief.

Local artist Esium (Sam Dyball) from Nana Glen opened the night to the delight of the crowd.



The versatile singer songwriter has come a long way since learning to play guitar on the school bus to Orara High as he pumped out powerful lyrics with a unique Ibiza vibe.

Bear Tracks followed and set the stage for headline act Caravana Sun who raised the roof and ten thousand dollars whilst doing so.

Venue manager Tony Chadd was delighted with the outcome of the fundraiser.

“Caravana Sun rocked the venue from the opening song and were supported by local acts Bear Tracks and Esium,” he said.

“The Tavern would like to thank everyone who reached into their pockets to raise an amazing $10,025.

“This money will be passed on to the Lismore City Council Flood Relief Fund managed by Mayor Steve Krieg.”

By David WIGLEY