Greens Announce Tim Nott As Candidate For Cowper

THE Greens have announced environmental scientist and planning specialist Tim Nott as their candidate for the Federal seat of Cowper.

Launching his candidacy just weeks after devastating flooding across the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast, part of Mr Nott’s campaign revolves around better preparing residential areas for the impact of floods.

“It’s time to take a national approach to ban residential development in areas likely to flood,” Mr Nott said.

“Just weeks ago, Colin and Jan of Argyll St (Coffs Harbour) were cut off by floodwaters, trapped in their house without power and unable to leave for food or medical supplies.

“In 2009 it flooded so badly that residents were evacuated.

“This is a clear example of reckless development, and we must stop putting Australian families in harm’s way,” he continued.

Mr Nott said the region must heed predictions by experts and accept that flooding in Cowper will increase in both frequency and severity, inundating areas not previously impacted.

“Poor planning has not only put lives at risk, it affects work, family, childcare, education, mental health and increases the cost of living,” he said.

Mr Nott said the Greens have a plan to increase the clean power created in Australia to be seven times larger than currently, which will keep people safe, encourage jobs growth and lower the cost of living.

“This will utilise the natural competitive advantage we have to either export power to Asia or use it to create products locally,” he said.

David Shoebridge, lead Greens senate candidate for NSW, said Tim Nott’s detailed knowledge of both the planning system and environmental management make him an exceptional candidate for Cowper.

“From working with local farmers to use their land more effectively to running a local Landcare group it’s clear that Tim is deeply committed to the Cowper community and passionate about preserving and improving our environment.

“To guarantee the next federal government has a clear focus on creating a safe environment for all Australians it’s time to vote the Greens into the balance of power,” Mr Shoebridge said.

By Andrew VIVIAN