Gritty Coffs Harbour Comets score on the bell to overcome resilient Woolgoolga Seahorses 28-24

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Comets scored on the bell to overcome a resilient Woolgoolga Seahorses in a pulsating 28-24 match at Geoff King Motors Stadium last Sunday.

The Seahorses scored three tries in the first half to lead 14-12 but the Comets launched a second half comeback and scored right on the bell to secure the two points.

Blake O’Connor scored two tries with one try each to Oscar Dawes, Joey Cudmore and Steve Spencer with Nathan Curry scoring four crucial conversions.

The Comets threw everything at the match in the final twenty minutes in search of some much needed points following four losses.

Comets Coach and former NRL five-eighth Brandon Costin told News Of The Area, “ (It was a) really tough game, Woolgoolga are a very good team and they play a really tough game.

“We needed the win as we have been outplayed in our 4 most recent losses, a much improved performance from the team,” said Costin.

Comets winger Billy Griffiths echoed his coach’s sentiments after a physical match that engaged the big crowd.

“That was a tough, gritty, emotion fueled game, it’s a great feeling to get the two points but we are under no illusions.

“There’s a lot more games to be played and a lot more work to be done,” said Billy.

The Comet’s next match is away to the 2019 champions, the Grafton Ghosts on Sunday 30 May at 2:45pm.

By David WIGLEY