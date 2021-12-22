Groovy vibes at Woodstockton at the Stockton Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOODSTOCKTON was billed as a great family day out and it didn’t disappoint.

Stockton Bowling Club ramped up the energy and event attendees embraced their inner hippie as Woodstockton delivered a range of music that defined a generation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Long hair, loud music, tie dyed clothes were all part of the original Woodstock Music Festival as was mud.

Fortunately this year’s Woodstockton delivered great music and vibes without the mud.

The event was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and tickets sold out with hundreds in attendance at Stockton Bowling Club.

The community rallied behind the event which took them back on a trip through time to the days of Woodstock.

Performers included Leeroy and the Rats, who covered The Doors; Steve Edmonds, who performed as Jimi Hendrix; Normi J, who performed as Jimmy Buffet; and Woman of Rock, who covered Janis Joplin’s works.

Janis Joplin’s set list from Woodstock was iconic, inspirational and defined the era.

She sang Raise Your Hand, As Good as You’ve Been To This World, To Love Somebody, Summertime, Try (Just a Little Bit Harder), Kozmic Blues, Can’t Turn You Loose, Work Me, Lord, Piece of My Heart and Ball and Chain.

Woodstockton 2021 is being heralded as a great success.

By Marian SAMPSON