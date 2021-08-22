Groundbreaking recycling project for Coffs Harbour business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan says a ground-breaking recycling project for a Coffs Coast

business will capture the economic value of waste while driving jobs in key areas at critical times.

Coffs Harbour Paper and Oil received joint Federal and State government funding totalling $636,000

under the Recycling Modernisation Fund.

He said the successful local project was one of 22 recycling projects across metropolitan and regional

NSW and was part of $600 million national rollout of recycling infrastructure.

“This project is about easing pressure on our environment by recycling more materials including

plastics, tyres, glass, cardboard and even coffee cups, and importantly it is about creating jobs and

economic investment,” Mr Conaghan said.

“This project will create local jobs while increasing the state’s recycling capacity by an estimated

120,000 tonnes every year.

“We can’t keep sending our scraps to languish in landfill when there are huge opportunities to turn

our trash into treasure.”

Mr Conaghan said the funding and these new projects will help to boost our existing recycling

capabilities, support innovative re-use of recycled materials and boost NSW’s overall recycling

capacity.

Coffs Harbour Paper and Oil General Manager Sam Fifita said the funding will enable the business to

remove more plastics from landfill.

“We will purchase a bale press and importantly concrete our yard to ensure quality control

measures.

“We spoke with business and groups across the region and came up with a workable solution to

recycling issues.

“This is a great outcome and great news for the recycling industry in the Coffs Coast region.

“As the ‘guinea pig’ for rolling out this innovative process nationally, we can’t wait to get cracking.”

Mr Conaghan said plastics will be collected from businesses including shopping centres, warehouses,

showrooms and large farms, before being transported to an upgraded recycling facility and be

processed to be sold for remanufacturing.

The $190 million Recycling Modernisation Fund investment, and measures to support Australia’s

National Waste Policy Action Plan, will create approximately 10,000 new jobs all around Australia over

the next ten years.

For details of all NSW projects: https://environment.nsw.gov.au/funding-and-support/nsw-

environmental-trust/grants-available/remanufacture-nsw

For further information on the Recycling Modernisation Fund:

https://www.environment.gov.au/protection/waste/how-we-manage-waste/recycling-

modernisation-fund