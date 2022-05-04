Group 2 great full of pride as daughter is selected in 32-woman Wallaroos squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GROUP 2 great Darren Leaney is proud as punch after his talented daughter took another giant stride towards playing in the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Versatile forward Kaitlan Leaney has been named in the 32-woman Wallaroos squad for the looming Pacific Nations series in New Zealand.

While no great surprise after Leaney debuted for Australia last year, her selection continues a meteoric rise for the Coffs Harbour-raised star.

The 21-year-old was a key figure in the NSW Waratahs’ march to the 2021 Super W title and to this year’s final.

Now Leaney is right in the frame for selection for this year’s World Cup in New Zealand, leaving her legendary league-playing father chuffed.

“I’m stoked mate,” he told News of the Area.

“She understands she is still learning and her attitude is truly amazing.

“I’m so proud of how humble and grateful she is.

“Such a team player. we are all just thrilled for her as hard work and her attitude is paying off.”

By David WIGLEY and Darren WALTON