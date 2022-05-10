Group 2 Junior Rugby League season kick off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GROUP 2 Rugby League seniors kicked off their season last month.

And after nine long months of waiting, it was finally the juniors’ turn as the Group 2 Junior Rugby League season kicked off last weekend.

The season got underway with opening round matches in Coffs Harbour, as the Coffs Harbour Comets took on the visiting Bowraville Tigers sides during a massive matchday at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Coffs Harbour under 10s player and captain Billy McGuire couldn’t wait to get back on the field for his sides first game since August.

“It’s really good to be back and I’ve been looking forward to it,” he said.

“I’ve been training on the beach and running around the block to get ready for it.”

His Comets teammate Beau Sutherland also felt great that footy was back.

“It feels good to get out and play and get all your energy out,” he said.

“I just wanted to get out there and play and get all the energy out.”

Comets player Leo Binks said it was like waiting for Christmas Day the night before his first game of the season.

“It feels good to get back playing, and I felt excited the night before the match,” he said.

Comets under 10s captain Billy McGuire said he loved to lead his side.

“I play hooker and five eighth, and the best part of being captain is telling them what to do and giving orders,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS