Group 2 Rugby League adopt new points system to attract former NRL players

GROUP 2 Rugby League will adopt a new player points system in 2022, in the hope of attracting former NRL players to play in the competition.

The New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) will introduce a state-wide Player Points Index System (PPIS) for the first time next season across regional and metropolitan open age competitions which will encourage former NRL stars to give back to the communities that kickstarted their careers.

The new system includes a Notional Principal Contracts Allowance for former NRL stars to have their points recalculated to a notional value as their return has a positive impact on the club, competition and community.

NSWRL Head of Football Robert Lowrie highlighted an example of a former NRL player returning to his home club under a reduced player points system.

“A prominent example of a local junior incentive would be former Parramatta Eels five-eight Daniel Mortimer, who played almost 150 NRL games including the 2009 Grand Final and is now captain-coach of Orange CYMS,” he said.

“As Daniel came through the junior ranks at CYMS club, he would be considered a zero-point player in recognition of his development.”

Group 2 Rugby League has recently featured former NRL players Clint Greenshields and Danny Wicks who both played in Grafton Ghosts premiership sides.

Group 2 Rugby League has also featured former NRL players throughout the years including Troy Robinson, Mark Carroll, and Brandon Costin.

In addition to the new points system, the fact former NRL players Sam Burgess and Clint Greenshields are coaching the Orara Valley Axemen and Sawtell Panthers respectively next season will no doubt help in potentially attracting former NRL players to play in the competition.

By Aiden BURGESS