Group 2 rugby league finals series kicks off this weekend Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 12, 2021 AFTER one of the closest seasons in recent memory, the Tooheys New Group 2 Group 2 Rugby League premiership is truly up for grabs with its finals series kicking off this weekend. The Coffs Harbour Comets play host to the Macksville Sea Eagles in their qualifying semi-final on Sunday afternoon. The second placed Comets face the third placed Sea Eagles with the winner progressing to the major semi-final against this year’s minor premiers the Grafton Ghosts. The Comets and Sea Eagles meet for the fourth time this year with the loser living to fight another day, with the Sea Eagles having won two of their three meetings this season. The South Grafton Rebels host the Bellingen/Valley Dorrigo Magpies in their elimination semi-final on Saturday afternoon. It’s the end of the road in season 2021 for the loser, while the winner plays the loser of the Comets v Sea Eagles clash in the minor semi-final. The last round of the Group 2 season was decided last weekend with the Grafton Ghosts sealing this year’s minor premiership with a 20-19 win against the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies. The Coffs Harbour Comets wrapped up second spot with a 22-10 win away from home against the Woolgoolga Seahorses, while the South Grafton Rebels finished in fourth spot after a 24-10 victory against the Macksville Sea Eagles. A very even home and away season saw just six points separate the top 4 teams, with the minor premiership coming down to the final round of the season. Round results Woolgoolga Seahorses v Coffs Harbour Comets First grade: Comets 22 def. Seahorses 10 Reserve grade: Seahorses 22 def. Comets 18 Ladies League Tag: Comets 36 def. Seahorses 0 Under 18’s: Sawtell Panthers 24 def. Comets 22 Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies v Grafton Ghosts First grade: Ghosts 20 def. Magpies 19 Reserve grade: Magpies 48 def. Ghosts 4 Ladies League Tag: Magpies 14 def. Ghosts 10 South Grafton Rebels v Macksville Sea Eagles First grade: Rebels 24 def. Sea Eagles 10 Reserve grade: Rebels 16 drew. Sea Eagles 16 Ladies League Tag: Sea Eagles 18 def. Rebels 12 Under 18’s: Sea Eagles 38 def. Rebels 10 By Aiden BURGESS