Group 2 Rugby League kicks off 2021 season

PREMIERSHIP rugby league returned to the region for the first time since 2019, as the latest Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season kicked off on the weekend.

After a season lost to COVID-19 in 2020, Group 2 clubs returned to the field to play for premiership points for the first time since 2019.

2019 minor premiers the Coffs Harbour Comets started their season with a 34-16 victory away from home against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

2019 premiers the Grafton Ghosts continued where they left off from two years ago, starting their premiership defence with a 28-12 win against the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies at the Graveyard.

The Macksville Sea Eagles also got their 2021 season off to a winning note in front of their home fans with a 38-10 opening round victory against the South Grafton Rebels.

The Group 2 Rugby League season continues tomorrow with a Round 2 blockbuster.

The Coffs Harbour Comets host the Grafton Ghosts in a rematch of their 2019 grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The Macksville Sea Eagles will try to start the season with two straight wins in a row at home when they host the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies, while the Woolgoolga Seahorses and South Grafton Rebels both try to get their first win of the season when they clash in South Grafton.

Round 1 Results

Woolgoolga Seahorses v Coffs Harbour Comets.

First grade: Comets 34 def. Seahorses 16

Reserve grade: Seahorses 14 def. Comets 12

Women’s League Tag: Comets 62 def. Seahorses 0

Under 18’s: Sawtell Panthers 20 def. Comets 6

Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies v Grafton Ghosts.

First grade: Ghosts 28 def. Magpies 12

Reserve grade: Magpies 24 def. Ghosts 8

Women’s League Tag: Ghosts 26 def. Magpies 4

Macksville Sea Eagles v South Grafton Rebels.

First grade: Sea Eagles 38 def. Rebels 10

Reserve grade: Rebels 24 def. Sea Eagles 12

Women’s League Tag: Sea Eagles 12 def. Rebels 0

Under 18’s: Sea Eagles 20 def. Rebels 12

By Aiden BURGESS