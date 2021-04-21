Group 2 Rugby League kicks off 2021 season

PREMIERSHIP rugby league returned to the region for the first time since 2019, as the latest Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season kicked off on the weekend.
After a season lost to COVID-19 in 2020, Group 2 clubs returned to the field to play for premiership points for the first time since 2019.
2019 minor premiers the Coffs Harbour Comets started their season with a 34-16 victory away from home against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.
2019 premiers the Grafton Ghosts continued where they left off from two years ago, starting their premiership defence with a 28-12 win against the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies at the Graveyard.
The Macksville Sea Eagles also got their 2021 season off to a winning note in front of their home fans with a 38-10 opening round victory against the South Grafton Rebels.
The Group 2 Rugby League season continues tomorrow with a Round 2 blockbuster.
The Coffs Harbour Comets host the Grafton Ghosts in a rematch of their 2019 grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval.
The Macksville Sea Eagles will try to start the season with two straight wins in a row at home when they host the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies, while the Woolgoolga Seahorses and South Grafton Rebels both try to get their first win of the season when they clash in South Grafton.
Round 1 Results
Woolgoolga Seahorses v Coffs Harbour Comets.
First grade: Comets 34 def. Seahorses 16
Reserve grade: Seahorses 14 def. Comets 12
Women’s League Tag: Comets 62 def. Seahorses 0
Under 18’s: Sawtell Panthers 20 def. Comets 6
Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies v Grafton Ghosts.
First grade: Ghosts 28 def. Magpies 12
Reserve grade: Magpies 24 def. Ghosts 8
Women’s League Tag: Ghosts 26 def. Magpies 4
Macksville Sea Eagles v South Grafton Rebels.
First grade: Sea Eagles 38 def. Rebels 10
Reserve grade: Rebels 24 def. Sea Eagles 12
Women’s League Tag: Sea Eagles 12 def. Rebels 0
Under 18’s: Sea Eagles 20 def. Rebels 12
By Aiden BURGESS