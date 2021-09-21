Group 2 Rugby League look for exemption to continue finals series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE recent lockdown and subsequent restrictions on community sport has meant the cancellation of a number of finals series.

But Group 2 Rugby League is still holding out hope it can complete its finals series this year.

Group 2 officials requested an exemption when it was announced community sport would not continue, despite a directive from the News South Wales Rugby League stating that all competitions across the state had been cancelled.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was hoping gaining an exemption would mean the resumption of the 2021 finals series.

“There is a possibility that it could happen, what that looks like we don’t know yet we’re hoping that the Office of Sport will work with Health to get that exemption because as long as it’s within the rules it should be fine to go ahead,” he said.

“At the end of the day I think it’s a bit premature to be saying whether the Group 2 games will go ahead or not go ahead.”

Group 2 Rugby League President Warren Gilkinson said the competition was well prepared to continue its finals series.

“We had all COVID responsibilities and everyone had to sign in, all this was all put in place and we had set our competition out to finish in the right manner and we would have gone ahead with no crowds,” he said.

Gilkinson expressed his disappointment that the restrictions on community sport were not lifted.

“Community sport where you are training and running and keeping your mental health good didn’t even get a look in,” he said.

“It’s disgusting for the community.”

Group 2 Rugby League had completed its elimination semi-finals just before the August 14 lockdown was implemented.

By Aiden BURGESS