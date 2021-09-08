Group 2 Rugby League receive approval to continue finals series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A PROPOSAL by Group 2 Rugby League to continue its finals series has been approved pending the potential lifting of the lockdown.

New South Wales Rugby League approved the continuation of this year’s finals series of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League competitions.

The qualifying semi-finals between the teams who finished second and third on the ladder are scheduled to be played at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday, 19 September.

They will feature the first-grade match between the Coffs Harbour Comets v Macksville Sea Eagles.

The winners of the qualifying semi-finals scheduled for Coffs Harbour will progress to the major semi-finals, and face this season’s minor premiers for a spot in this year’s grand finals.

The major semi-finals are set for Sunday, 26 September in Grafton.

The losers of the major semi-finals will play the winners of the elimination semi-finals played in August, in the minor semi-finals set for Saturday, 25 September at a venue to be announced.

The losers of the major semi-finals will feature in this year’s preliminary finals on Saturday, 2 October at a venue to be confirmed, as they face the winner of the minor semi-finals from the day before.

This year’s Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League grand finals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, 9 October at a venue to be confirmed.

By Aiden BURGESS