Group 2 Rugby League season review

2022 WAS a pivotal year for the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League competition.

The Nambucca Heads Roosters, Orara Valley Axemen, and Sawtell Panthers all made a welcome return to first grade competition.

And former NRL players Sam Burgess, Clint Greenshields, and Greg Inglis, were all involved in some capacity, with Burgess and Greenshields coaching the Axemen and Panthers respectively, while Inglis played for the Macksville Sea Eagles.

Here is how each club fared in the 2022 season.

Macksville Sea Eagles: Won this year’s Group 2 club championship with finals sides in each of the four senior competitions.

The Sea Eagles were the under 18s premiership winners, while the reserve grade and League Tag sides were both one win away from a grand final.

Nambucca Roosters: A tough return to senior competition for the Roosters after a four-year absence, with their first-grade side having a winless campaign.

The under 18s were a shining light for the club making the second week of finals.

South Grafton Rebels: The Rebels had a fabulous season winning the first-grade premiership, and finishing runners up in the reserve grade and League Tag competitions.

Orara Valley Axemen: Made a top return to Group 2 Rugby League after a three-year absence, finishing as first grade minor premiers and runners up under the guidance of former NRL star Sam Burgess.

Woolgoolga Seahorses: Were at or near the top of the ladder for most of the first-grade season, before bowing out in the preliminary final.

Had a dominant reserve grade side who lost just once on their way to winning the premiership.

Grafton Ghosts: The 2019 premiers made it to the second week of finals before bowing out to eventual premiers South Grafton in a close game.

Coffs Harbour Comets: Could never quite get any winning momentum in first grade as they missed out on finals action.

The Comets ladies did the club proud winning the League Tag premiership, while the Comets under 18s finished runners up.

Sawtell Panthers: Had some growing pains returning to first grade for the first time since 2019, but showed some competitive signs which they can build on in 2023.

