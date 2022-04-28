Group 2 Season Kicks Off With A Bang

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAM Burgess enjoyed a triumphant coaching debut as Group 2 Rugby League kicked off the 2022 season with a bang.

Thousands of supporters flocked to the opening matches to cheer on their teams, with Burgess’ Orara Valley Axemen chopping down the Sawtell Panthers 58-4 in Sunday’s most impressive performance.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar and England captain has played a key part in the resurrection of the Axemen after a two-year absence from the Group 2 competition.

Since moving to the region Burgess has immersed himself in the local community and grassroots football, the place where he fell in love with the game.

He told News Of The Area that’s why he took the job and applauded the vibrant family atmosphere at the ground.

“It’s great isn’t it,” the Rabbitohs’ 2014 grand final hero said after Sunday’s entertaining and action-packed match.

There was plenty for fans to cheer about at Rex Hardaker Oval.

“It’s great. That was my goal before I came here.

“It’s not just about the Axemen and doing well with them but creating more atmosphere in country rugby league because sometimes it can be neglected.

“Today is a great example of what it can be like.

“It’s just good to see the fans, it’s good for the community, a lot of families down here, a lot of kids running around.

“There was excitement for both clubs today.

“It’s a family game and that’s one of the main reasons I took the job, and the football is a bonus.”

After weeks of wet weather, Burgess suggested the parting of the clouds could be an ominous sign for things to come.

“The clouds opened for us which is good, some people said that was a sign,” said the former dual England international.

“I must commend Sawtell – the pitch has held up really well.

“They’ve been really accommodating.

“(Sawtell coach) Clint Greenshields has been really easy to work with so it should be a good year.”

Although the Panthers have been unable to raise a first grade team for three years, hundreds of Sawtell supporters returned to Rex Hardaker Oval to cheer on their side’s attack right up to the final whistle.

The Panthers have a proud history in Group 2, a club Locky Miller captained before his move to the national sevens rugby team and then to the NRL’s Cronulla Sharks this year.

Despite his club’s comprehensive opening round defeat, Panthers president Peter Barrett welcomed the buoyant atmosphere that has been sorely missed at their home ground as the club enters a rebuilding phase.

“The vibe in the air was enormous no matter what the score,” Barrett said.

“Sawtell supporters voted with their feet how proud they are to see their teams back on home ground again and will only get stronger for the popular Group 2 side.”

As the final whistle blew in Sawtell, defending Ladies Tag premiers the Coffs Harbour Comets kicked off against the Woolgoolga Seahorses and maintained their two-year unbeaten record with an end-to-end 16-0 victory.

The first grade derby match at Geoff King Motors Oval also started with ‘The Last Post’ and a minute’s silence, with the words ‘Lest We Forget’ resonating around the ground on ANZAC Day eve.

The Comets defeated the Seahorses 22-12 in a high intensity men’s first grade encounter that had the crowd on their feet from the first minute.

The match started at a blistering pace as the Seahorses opened the scoring against a shell-shocked Comets, whose troubles were compounded by a player given ten minutes in the sin bin.

But the Comets bounced back to score three tries in the first half to go into the sheds with an 18-6 halftime lead that they would never relinquish.

Former Golden Boot World Player of the Year, Greg Inglis, reunited with the Macksville Sea Eagles, the team he represented as a junior.

Inglis was introduced into the game after 30 minutes and despite conceding the first try the Sea Eagles got stronger as the game wore on and dominated the second half for a comprehensive 42-6 win.

The Grafton Ghosts reigned supreme in the derby against cross town rivals the Grafton Rebels with a solid 42-4 victory.

If round one is anything to go by, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Group 2 as big names and big crowds propel country rugby league onwards and upwards.

By David WIGLEY