Group 4 Rugby League season kicks off this weekend

IT’S THE moment Group 2 fans have been waiting over 20 months for.

After a 2020 season lost to COVID-19, the 2021 Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season kicks off on Sunday.

The opening round will be the first Group 2 premiership matches played since the Group 2 grand final in August 2019.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses host the Coffs Harbour Comets in their local derby to kick off the 2021 season.

The Seahorses made a return to senior footy in 2019, and just missed out on a finals spot.

The Comets finished runners up during the last Group 2 season in 2019 after winning the minor premiership.

The Bellingen/Valley Dorrigo Magpies kick off their season at home with a tough opening round match against the 2019 premiers Grafton Ghosts.

The Magpies could be the big improvers this season after a one-win season in 2019, and face a Ghosts side looking to defend their Group 2 premiership and win their third in four seasons.

This weekend’s opening round also sees the Macksville Sea Eagles host the South Grafton Rebels in what shapes to be the match of the round.

Both sides were finals teams in 2019, with the Sea Eagles knocked out in the first week while the Rebels made the second week of finals.

Former Comets premiership player and current under 18’s coach Kerrod Selmes said his club would be competitive again in 2021, especially with a club legend at the helm.

“They will be competitive, any team that Brandon Costin coaches will be competitive,” he said.

This year’s Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League first grade season will feature a six-team competition played over 15 games.

By Aiden BURGESS