Guest Chef announced, plus more, for Bellingen Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN Show organisers announce Lyndey Milan as the Guest Chef who will be hosting cookery demonstrations during the weekend event.

Lindey is well known for her media presence in all things foodie.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

She was co-host on the channel 9 show Fresh with the Australian Women’s Weekly and she was the Food Director for The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“We are thrilled to have Lyndey Milan coming to be our Celebrity Chef this year at the 2022 Bellingen Show,” Gillian Anderson, President, Bellingen Show, told News Of The Area.

“Lyndey has been working in Sydney, with SBS and many rural and regional communities over the years and is a great supporter of the Agricultural Show movement in NSW.

“She will be highlighting local produce and products with her demonstrations which will be on Saturday and Sunday.

“Watch this space about the chance to win a seat at the Chef’s table on Sunday afternoon.”

Across the board of events and activities Bellingen Show is shaping up with all the traditional events and some new draws, such as the guest chef cooking events and must-see music performances.

With the Show taking place on Saturday 21 May and Sunday 22 May, the Show Office is a useful central point.

It is now open and manned every Wednesday between 1-4pm by newly appointed Show Secretary Cherylene Burke, providing a central communication point for the community.

Bellinger River Agricultural Society President Gillian Anderson said, “After a couple of really tough years we are looking forward to bringing the people of Bellingen together to showcase the breadth of talent in our area and to celebrate our efforts as a rural community.”

“We are thrilled to have Cherylene Burke join the team as Show Secretary to support the Show’s volunteer-led committee in our revised operational structure.”

The Society is calling for the community to get involved in the Bellingen Show.

“There’s a vast array of competitions and categories,” said Gillian, “whether it be submitting a piece in the Mantova Art Prize or your kids’ artwork in the Children’s Art Competition.

“Enter your pooch in the Mongrel Dog Competition, your loved one in the Partner Carry Competition, or join in the Bellingen Show Fun Run.”

The Show Committee encourages the community to spend the day or the whole weekend soaking up the laid-back country show vibes.

Expect fun for all the family with wood chop, cattle, chooks, horse and pavilion competitions as well as rides, a petting zoo and a raft of big farm machinery for kids young and old to awe over.

Plus, music and dance fans will burst with pride at the community tent devoted to local performers.

Bellingen Kitchen Shop is running cooking demonstrations delivered by popular local chef and food business owner, Mitch Grady, with a special guest chef to be announced soon.

The Bellingen Show atmosphere will be amped up in the late arvo with local music acts bringing the community together to enjoy the tunes, a drink at the bar and bite to eat at one of the local food stalls.

The full suite of Bellingen Show categories and competitions is on the Bellingen Show website at www.bellingenshow.com.au/ and print copies will be distributed in April.

Connect with the Show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheBellingenShow.

By Andrea FERRARI