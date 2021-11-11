Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School Ready To Go In 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Gumbaynggirr community is celebrating the registration of the first bilingual Aboriginal school, the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School.

The Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) is excited by the announcement by the NSW Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, The Hon. Sarah Mitchell, MLC that the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School (GGFS) has achieved initial registration as an independent school under the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), to open February 2022.



Clark Webb, Chief Executive Officer of BMNAC said, “This school is important on a number of levels.

“Firstly, it is key to the revitalisation of Gumbaynggirr language and culture, and secondly, it is of the utmost importance that our children can attend a school that holds their culture in the highest regard, ensuring they feel culturally safe on a daily basis,” he said.

“It is also amazing to open our school to commence the international decade of Indigenous languages and hence assert the UN declared human rights to educate our children in the way we see fit and revitalise our language and culture.”

The Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School will be located at Coffs Harbour TAFE’s Glenreagh Street Campus and will initially cater for K- 2 students.

It will begin with approximately 15 children in its first year, eventually growing to K-6.

The GGFS has a focus on Gumbaynggirr language and culture, quality teaching based on Gumbaynggirr values and philosophies, and strong community and parent engagement.

The school will be the first bilingual School of an Aboriginal language in NSW and is committed to striving for

academic excellence among all students by developing and implementing innovative practices.

Staff will include a principal, a classroom teacher and two Gumbaynggirr language teachers (non-teacher trained) and will be supported by the BMNAC Board, Executive Management team and staff group.

BMNAC is also excited to announce the appointment of Ms Tahnee Philp as the school’s first teacher.

BMNAC is a not-for-profit that was established in 2010 in Coffs Harbour on the north coast of NSW.

BMNAC’s footprint extends to the Nambucca Valley in the south and Grafton in the north and engages more than 500 people in cultural and educational programs annually.

BMNAC began with the introduction of two after school Goori Learning Centres (GLCs) at Wongala Estate Aboriginal Reserve and Woolgoolga High School.

The purpose of the GLCs was for Aboriginal students to engage in culture through Gumbaynggirr language and cultural lessons and improve literacy and numeracy – hence the ‘two path strong’ motto; encouraging youth to be strong in culture and strong in education.

For further information contact Nathan Brennan, BMNAC Programs Director on 0447786887.

By Andrew VIVIAN