Gumbaynggirr language workshop held in Nambucca Heads

ON Thursday 24 March, education professionals who are committed to the delivery of Gumbaynggirr language in schools attended a workshop in Nambucca Heads to learn more about the Gumbaynggirr Language and Culture program.

Day Two of the program saw attendees visiting Valla Beach for an ‘on Country’ experience.

The Gumbaynggirr Aboriginal Language and Culture Nest was first launched in February 2014 and covers Coffs Harbour, South Grafton, Macksville, Orara, Nambucca Valley, Sawtell, Toormina, the Northern Beaches, Dorrigo, Urunga and Bellingen.

Micklo Jarrett, Aboriginal and Culture Language Officer/Senior Education Officer, told News Of The Area, “The funding for the Language and Culture Nests was set out to bring future job possibilities to the future generations of Gumbaynggirr people.

“To help them to continue to teach their own language and culture.”

The importance of this program was emphasised when Glenn Cook, Language and Culture Advisor for the five Language and Culture Nests in NSW, spoke about how he was not able to speak his language when he was a child because it was banned.

Mr Cook said he was now working hard to spread his knowledge and language across the state in his capacity as Language and Culture Advisor.

Connie Ah See, Manager for the NSW AECG Aboriginal Language and Culture Nests, who works closely with Mr Cook, said the aim is to make language programs full-time in schools.

The best way to implement the program at schools was a key discussion point, including how to attract more potential First Nation educators to the Gumbaynggirr language training classes being held in the community.

Micklo Jarrett said there are four community language courses currently being run for Gumbaynggirr and First Nations mob that live in the area.

Micklo said, “These classes are designed to give Gumbaynggirr community members the opportunity to learn their language and to think about stepping into the position to be future Language and Culture Nest educators that go into schools.”

Trained Gumbaynggirr Language and Culture Educators are funded by the NSW Department of Education to provide three hours of language teaching to each school.

Mr Jarrett said the Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Culture Cooperative are developing a Gumbaynggirr language resource for K-12 with lesson plans for each week.

This resource is designed for educators and teachers alike.

Throughout NSW there are five different Language and Culture Nests, each invested in teaching the Aboriginal language that belongs to that area.

These are Bundjalung Nest, Gamilaraay Nest, Gumbaynggirr Nest, North West Wiradjuri Nest, and the Paakantji Baakintiji Nest.

The initiative is a partnership between the NSW Department of Education, NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc. (NSW AECG Inc.), local Reference Groups and Aboriginal Language and community groups.

Gumbaynggirr language class times and locations

Bellingen Youth Hub Centre: Monday 9:30-11:30am

NSW AECG Office, 2/22 Bowra St, Nambucca Heads: Tuesday 10:00am-12:00pm

Sawtell Public School: 4-6pm Tuesday

Online for South Grafton to Armadale: 10am-12pm

Contact Micklo Jarrett on 0457063698 or email [email protected].

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN