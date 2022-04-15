Gurmesh Singh becomes Chair for NSW Parliamentary Friends of Landcare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GURMESH Singh, Member for Coffs Harbour, is the new Chair for the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Landcare (PFL) group.

The PFL brings together Members of Parliament from all political parties who have a common interest in supporting the goals of Landcare.



Landcare NSW CEO Turlough Guerin said, “The PFL provides an avenue for Members of Parliament to connect with and offer support to Landcare at the state level and locally in suburbs, regional towns and farming communities.

“It is an acknowledgement of the enormous contribution of the many thousands of ‘hands on’ community Landcarers across NSW who are committed to looking after their environments.

“Together our volunteers work to conserve our unique flora and fauna, restore our soils and waterways, and promote the adoption of sustainable land management practices.”

Landcare brings people together for the common cause of caring for our land, environment and communities and is a longstanding and successful volunteer movement.

“As a big supporter of Landcare it is a privilege to lead the PFL and spread awareness of Landcare in the NSW Parliament,” said Mr Singh.

“I have worked closely with Landcare groups in my area and this gives me more opportunity to convey their achievements and help progress their goals.”

Mr Singh encouraged MPs and MLCs who haven’t already joined, to sign up to the PFL.

“Not only will local Landcare groups appreciate your support, but you will learn a lot and forge new connections throughout your communities,” he said.

“Every weekend across New South Wales groups of people of all ages and backgrounds are doing their bit to look after and improving our environment.”

Barry Powells, President of Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare told NOTA, “Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare is delighted that our local member Gurmesh Singh has been elected as Chair of Parliamentary Friends of Landcare (PFL).

“Gurmesh has always been a strong supporter of Landcare locally through his involvement in our sustainable horticulture projects and his attendance at our various Awards Days.

“His passion for the Landcare movement is obvious and we look forward to seeing both the PFL and state government continuing to acknowledge and support the many Landcare volunteers and their wide-ranging activities to improve our local natural environment.”

By Andrea FERRARI