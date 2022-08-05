Gurudwara Temple generous donation for Wiilgulga Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sikh community of Woolgoolga’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Temple has presented a cheque for $50,000 to Coff Harbour City Council’s Mayor Paul Amos in a generous donation towards the construction of the Wiilgulga Sports Complex in Woolgoolga.

This is the first of two donations promised by the Sikh community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Temple, through donations from the congregation, has pledged $100,000 towards the project.

“Over the past decade the Woolgoolga community has been planning and working towards the establishment of a Multi-Purpose Centre to cater for the community needs,” President of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Woolgoolga, Harinder Singh Sohi, told News Of The Area.

“Eventually all levels of government supported the project that is now nearing completion.

“The Sikh community has been active members in the planning and design of the Wiilgulga Multi-Purpose facility to tailor the Centre to meet local Sikh community needs and events such as cultural events, wedding receptions and Sikh sports carnivals,” he said.

Many local organisations have pledged funds to firstly secure Government funding and to deliver a community friendly centre.

“Additions such as a large commercial kitchen for catering, large LCD display screens, kids playground, pump track and various equipment have been driven by community donations.

“Coffs City Mayor Paul Amos kindly attended the Gurudwara to receive the first $50,000 payment from the Gurudwara Committee and Trustee members on behalf of the congregation,” said Mr Singh Sohi.

“The community believes that this will be a great asset for the wider community and our youth and a much-needed indoor centre for the Northern Beaches,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI