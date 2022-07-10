Gypsy Art Exhibition At The Botanic Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Gypsy Art Group will showcase a wide range of artworks that include altered books and journals, book binding, printmaking, collage, watercolour and acrylic painting, eco prints, indigo wearables and Chinese contemporary brushwork.

Their exhibition will be held at the Coffs Harbour Regional Botanic Gardens from Monday July 11 until Friday July 15.



Free, hands-on workshops in gelli printing and eco printing will be held on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 July from 10.30am.

Kerrie Stewart, who will conduct the eco printing workshop, has been a member of the group for almost four years.

She does botanical printing on paper and natural fibres.

Ms Stewart uses any natural flora that she finds to provide the shapes and forms.

The leaves and/or stems are pressed and steamed from an hour to three hours, depending on the fibre and the type of leaf.

Some natural fibres, such as silk and wool do not need “fixing”, but alum or “iron water” from rusty nails can be used to fix other media and give a range of colours.

Ms Stewart said, “Everyone comes from a very diverse background and shares their skills to broaden our perspectives on art making.”

There are also whole-day workshops with paid tutors.

The Gypsy Art Group meets at the Boambee East Community Centre, Bruce King Drive, Boambee and Ms Stewart says members enjoy sharing skills and inspiration.

New members are always welcome and the next meeting is on July 28, from 9am to 1pm.

Further information can be obtained by calling 0401044417.

By Andrew VIVIAN