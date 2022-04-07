HÆRFEST music festival opens in Bello, with Nambucca Valley artists to perform

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ORIGINAL local and regional musicians are bringing their festival beats to HÆRFEST in Bellingen on Friday 8 April at 5pm.

Nambucca artists are set to feature, with Samba Soul and Drumfire led by Kaya Boom including musicians and performance students from the Nambucca Valley.

Booked for Bellingen Showgrounds, the organisers advise that if it’s too wet to have it outdoors then they’ve hired the Pavilion Hall at the showgrounds to make sure the night goes ahead as planned.

HAERFEST is an ancient word that means harvest, Autumn, and festival all at once.

“One of the performers people are talking about is Maanyung, a Gumbaynggirr/Yaegl man whose beautiful song in Gumbaynggirr language ‘Ngurra’ awakened people to his talent and was solidified at his recent performances last year supporting Kim Churchill,” UMBL Music’s director Ahva Dub told News Of The Area.

“Then comes accomplished songwriter Bek-Jean Stewart and her band The Society for the Lost who will take to the stage to tell stories of loss, love and redemption.

“The mood will build in intensity and frivolity over the night with exciting new act Sky Eater who’ll take you on an uplifting, mesmerising and elegant journey with their mermaid trip-hop dub sound.

“Now comes the carnival with Samba Soul cranking out Brazilian beats in true style with dancers and a horde of drums, timbale, shakers and bells, followed closely by Drumfire: a slam diggity African style drumming group to get you deep into the tribal groove, like Samba Soul it is led by the enigmatic Kaya Boom.

“The last band of the night is the tight original six-piece Jesse Morris and the Shakedown band which includes; the powerhouse rhythm section of Jarrah Kurth and Tk Dread, multi instrumentalists Chelsea McNelliey and Elena Marcigot playing saxophones, clarinet, melodica and backing voices, flavoured by the live dubs and effects of Marky Power and songsmith Jesse Morris on vocals and guitars.”

Hailing from the Northern Rivers this band has been lifting its profile locally and building a great following with their collection of rebel songs honouring the legacy and sounds of Caribbean roots music celebrating community and culture.

“To bring the night to its exciting close DJ Phoenix will play good vibes and the sickest tracks to keep you itchin’ and a twitchin’.”

For more information search for UMBL Music on Facebook or Instagram.

By Andrea FERRARI