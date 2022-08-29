Handmade gift ideas this Father’s Day at the Coffs Made with Love Markets

HANDMADE is back in demand as creators come up with beautifully crafted pieces and original designs, an array of which will be on sale at Coffs Made with Love Markets next Sunday 28 August.

“Gone are the days when handmade markets were all about crocheted coat hangers, tea towels and cute baby clothes… handmade has now reached a whole new level, and Coffs Coast locals are lapping it up,” said Alison Paul, organiser of the Made with Love Markets.



“Looking back on the last two years, Covid has really revolutionised the local handmade scene.

“We have stallholders turning back to grassroots, making everything and anything by hand, and customers are loving the timeless quality of handmade, and are really valuing it,” said Alison.

The Made with Love Markets is on this weekend – popping up one week before Father’s Day.

Sellers say there will be loads of men’s and manly gift ideas.

“For example, for the man who has everything, a wall mounted cast iron bottle opener, with ocean-themed resin on a timber board – made by Creative Art by Bron,” said Alison.

“Then we have Mackie Traditional from Moonee – amazing, handcrafted wood articles, handmade knives and leather goods.”

Other gift ideas include beauty products for men, handmade in Bonville by Bee Bonny, such as beard balm, salve and shaving cream.

“And a new stallholder I’m very excited about – the Knicker Parlour.

“Handmade underwear in vintage-inspired designs, all handmade and all unique – made just down the highway at Bundagen.”

For the foodie dad, Bakarindi makes relishes, chutney and sauces using traditional recipes as well as native bush food spices and sauces.

“For the die-hard NRL fans, B&L Creations from Grafton hand sew towel sets – you can’t go wrong,” said Alison.

There will be around 120 stallholders at the Made with Love Markets on this Sunday, 28 August from 9am – 2pm – and everything is locally made and handmade.

Located in the middle level carpark at Park Beach Plaza.

By Andrea FERRARI