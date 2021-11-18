Hands on the buzzers: Beekeepers AGM votes in new committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WELCOME back was the first item on the agenda at the Mid North Coast Amateur Beekeepers Association’s (MNCABA) AGM on Sunday 14 November.

“It is the first meeting since COVID restrictions have been relaxed,” Allan Thomas, the Club’s re-elected President told News Of The Area.



Coffs Beekeeping Supplies in Woolgoolga was the AGM venue, where voting saw the committee returned to their positions, except for Andrea Stafford (Newsletter Editor), who stepped down and was replaced by Alison Beswick.

Alison and Monica Rich (re-elected Secretary) will share the position of Social Media Facilitator.

Don Wood will share the Vice-Presidential role with Matt Connell.

Monica shared the meeting’s highlights.

“A hive inspection was undertaken with a very informative session led by our Biosecurity Officer, John Carroll.

“Volunteering expressions of interest are being sought for manning the club’s Bee Awareness stall at the Bunning’s Night Market event, on Thursday 9 December from 6-8pm.

“The lucky draw followed with some amazing prizes, thanks to the Club donations.”

The next MNCABA meeting will be held on Sunday, 12 December at 10.00 for 10.30am start.

This will be held at 503 Roses Rd, Bellingen.

Those attending are requested to bring their own chair, food, drink and bee suit if they have one.

“The awareness of bees and their contribution to plant pollination, producers of honey, wax, propolis, royal jelly and lately, bee venom, for medical research, continues to increase,” said Allan.

“A well-managed hive or two in a back-yard, is a reality, if the person in charge has attended a course to build their knowledge, skills and confidence to enable them to work with the bees, since hives are not a ‘set and forget’ occupation.

“Working with an experienced mentor is also very useful.

“If you are interested in the idea of beekeeping, come along to one of our meetings.”

Allan also runs hands-on beekeeping courses covering a myriad of beekeeping issues which include legalities, pests and diseases, and the avoidance of ‘nuisance bees’.

The next course is scheduled for the 27 and 28 November at Bellingen.

Registrations must be in by the 22 November.

To book or inquire contact Allan, [email protected] or 0428 712 587.

By Andrea FERRARI