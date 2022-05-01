Happy Boxes Project reaches more Indigenous women in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE opening of The Happy Hub in Coffs Harbour earlier in April gives The Happy Boxes Project, a not-for-profit organisation proudly founded on Gumbaynggirr land, a head office and home.

The Happy Boxes Project, which provides beautiful boxes of toiletries, sanitary items and self-care products to Indigenous women in remote communities, sees the launch as a new chapter for this vital organisation.



Acting as an administrative office, packing warehouse, and social space for local Aboriginal women to connect, The Happy Hub aims to triple the volunteer membership of The Happy Boxes Project which means they can reach 150 remote communities across Australia — more than double the 60 communities reached in 2021.

The space also means they can start a movement with Nyami Gawbarri, a culturally safe place with The Happy Hub for local Goori mothers to connect and attend free healing and self-care workshops centred around culturally appropriate maternity care.

Additionally, it will act as an additional source of generating revenue through hiring the space to local organisations or inviting local businesses to host employee volunteer days packing Happy Boxes, for a donation fee.

“Communities already experienced delays in accessing goods and services due to unreliable supply chains, and COVID-19 added even more pressure,” said Joshua Maguire, Corporate Liaison at The Happy Boxes Project.

“For some remote Indigenous communities, the closest store can be up to 1000 kilometres away.

“Even if there is access to these stores, there is often a limited amount of products available, and heavy price gouging is common.

“For example, our coordinators report seeing $27 for a pack of basic underwear and $30 for a tin of baby formula.”

During the lockdown periods, Happy Boxes coordinators could not deliver Happy Boxes due to restrictions and weren’t able to mobilise as many volunteers.

It also had to postpone packing events and fundraisers.

Founder of The Happy Boxes Project, Emma Sullings, believes the barriers Indigenous women face in accessing basic hygiene items is unacceptable.

“To think of women in our own backyard going without staples such as tampons, shampoo, and toothpaste, or being forced to pay exorbitant amounts of money for them, is a national disgrace,” says Emma.

“We need all Australians to be aware of the unfair disadvantage women face in remote communities and know that a seemingly small gesture like a Happy Box can make a huge difference to the life of a young woman who may otherwise go without the daily items we take for granted.”

A Happy Box is a collection of toiletries and beauty products put together with care and sent to an Indigenous woman in a remote community.

It may include essential items such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, pads, tampons, and toothpaste or luxury self-care items such as nail polish, make-up, perfume, candles, and hair accessories.

In 2021, despite the many challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic impacting supply chain, deliveries, and volunteer participation, The Happy Boxes Project compiled and sent more than 3000 Happy Boxes to Indigenous women across Australia.

By Andrea FERRARI