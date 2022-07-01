Harbour Older Women’s Network to host Inspire Confidence Panel Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Older Women’s Network (CH OWN) has scheduled the ‘Inspire Confidence Panel Forum’ as a follow-up to the successful ‘Focus on the Future Through Mentoring Forum’ which was held during Women’s Week in March this year.

Speakers are yet to be confirmed and CH OWN committee is excited to announce the line-up as soon as possible.



“We were delighted to have been able to secure a grant from NSW Government, Women NSW to hold the event in March and we are now facilitating another free event as part of the grant, themed ‘Inspire Confidence Panel Forum’, on Wednesday 13 July at Park Beach Surf Club,” Lorraine Penn, spokesperson for CH OWN told News Of The Area.

The Inspire Confidence event will take the form of a Q&A session with each member on the panel being asked questions on how they inspired confidence in others and who inspired them to achieve, including what difficulties they faced.

“We are living in a time when inspiration is a little elusive so hearing from those who have lived experience of how it has positively driven/changed their lives is even more meaningful today,” said Lorraine.

“Our speakers will share their personal experiences and what switched the ‘inspiration’ light on for them.

“These kinds of conversations can be so enlightening – we’re thrilled to present this forum for the community,” she said.

This is a free event, and it will run from 10am to 12.30pm in the Conference Room of Park Beach Surf Club.

The first installment, the ‘Focus on The Future Through Mentoring Forum’, included older women in the workforce and three young ladies (year 11 and 12) from Toormina High School as part of the panel members with the primary focus of connecting older professional women to young women in our community.

Bookings are essential, go to https://events.humanitix.com/inspire-confidence-q-and-a-pannel-session to register.

RSVP closing date is 11 July.

For further information contact [email protected] or phone Lorraine Penn on 0404 163 136.

By Andrea FERRARI