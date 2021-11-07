Harbour Performing Arts Centre wins BABKS Cultural Arts and Dance Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HARBOUR Performing Arts Centre of Coffs Harbour has won the inaugural BABKS Cultural Arts and Dance prize, with student Indy Pike being named individual first prize winner.

Award founder Mark Hardy, owner of BABKS accounting and bookkeeping in Coffs Harbour, told News Of The Area, “The Awards recognise cultural, arts and music, passions that are overlooked in a country that is fascinated by sport.



“The award recipient gets to see the best in Australia perform; inspiring them to dream that if they work hard, will they make it…or they just have the time of their life in their chosen field.”

Indy Pike and her mother will attend The Australian Ballet at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House, to see the classic ballet, Romeo and Juliet.

“Travel and accommodation are not part of the prize and so a fundraiser has been set up to help Indy and her mother to attend.”

Raffle tickets are available at Harbour Performing Arts Centre and from students.

Mark said the Harbour Performing Arts Centre “continually excels at the highest level in Dance Eisteddfod, teaching and developing students into better people overall”.

“The Head Teacher and Principal Francesca Montanaro and her band of teachers have done a magnificent job with the students for more than 30 years.

“The students love to perform at competitions and have their parents and teachers watch their progress in their chosen passion.

“When I attended the presentation of the major award, I could see in their faces the joy they had performing for Francesca and the other teachers who decided on the winner,” said Mark.

Thanks go to the business owners who have supported these awards by each supplying a $200.00 scholarship for students at the Dance Centre: Avalon Blayney – Affordable Wholefoods, Dallace Brown – Park Beach Physiotherapy, Addison Rennie – The Happy Frog, Isabella Pettit – Ms Carol Harrison The Professional Centre, Mercedez Green – Lady a Café, Hannah Mourin – DFM Financial Group, Perri Nash – Mr Mark Hardy, Tullie Brown – Nik and She and Ruby Pettit – Coffs Medical Centre.

Nominations for BABKS Cultural Arts and Dance awards 2022 are now being taken.

Submit applications to Level 1, 9 Park Avenue Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI