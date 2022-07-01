Hard work rewarded in Instrumental Section of Coffs Harbour’s 50th Anniversary Eisteddfod Coffs Coast Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 1, 2022 Instrumental Section Junior Championship entrants (left to right) Caitlin Haynes, Saskia Scheib, Amelie Howard with adjudicator Anna Daniel. THIS year the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society celebrates its 50th year, marked by a gala event at the Jetty Theatre on July 9. Performers, adjudicators and volunteers will reflect on achievements over the past 50 years and enjoy performances from some of this year’s competitors. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] Tickets for the event are available at the Jetty Theatre and at the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod website. The Eisteddfod has six sections, bringing together competitors from throughout the Coffs Harbour region and beyond. The sections are: Piano, School Choirs, Instrumental (including woodwind, brass and string instruments), Vocal, Dance (including a schools day, groups and solo performers), Speech and Drama. Each section is adjudicated by some of Australia’s leading performers and educators in the respective sections, providing the region with an opportunity to see the wealth of talent that exists here. While this showcases the hard work and dedication of each of the performers, it also highlights the quality and variety of teachers we have in the region. The role of the adjudicator is not only to score the performances but also, more importantly, to provide feedback to the performers that is both encouraging and will help them continue to improve, perhaps even to become full-time performers. The Instrumental section of the Eisteddfod was held from June 2 to June 4 at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium. The adjudicator was Anna Daniel from Melbourne, an exceptional teacher and performer of the cello. As with all the sections, the Instrumental section catered for novice performers through to the two championship divisions (20 years and under and fourteen years and under), which required performers to present two contrasting pieces, with a time limit of twelve minutes in total. The winners of the championship divisions were: 20 years and under Championship (Trophy +$500) Awarded to Nicholas Fairbanks. Fourteen years and under Wind Championship (Trophy +$350) Awarded to Caitlin Haynes Fourteen years and under String Championship (Trophy +$350) Awarded to Paisley Motum A number of other awards and scholarships were also bestowed, through the support of Coffs businesses and residents. Major Awards and Scholarships Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod String Scholarship (Medal +$150) Sponsored by the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod Awarded to Marisol Taylor Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod Wind Scholarship (Medal +$150) Sponsored by the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod Awarded to Amelie Howard Fourteen years and under Most Promising String Student (Trophy +$150) Sponsored by Joy Griffin Awarded to Emily Greer Fourteen years and under Most Promising Wind Student (Trophy +$150) Sponsored by the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra Awarded to Saskia Sheib Inspired Performance Award (Medal +$100) Sponsored by Woolgoolga Rotary Awarded to Tilly Howard Cello Performance Award (Medal +$150) Sponsored by Daniel Condon Awarded to Lydia Chesterman Viola Performance Award (Medal +$150) Sponsored by Beth Condon Awarded to Kobe Clarke Sydney Symphony Orchestra Education Excellence Award (One hour Masterclass and two tickets to an SSO performance) Supported by the SSO Awarded to Camble Scott The annual Eisteddfod would not be possible without the tireless work of volunteers and the Committee, and the generous support of sponsors. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Gala Event at the Jetty Theatre on July 9 are available at the Jetty Theatre and at Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod website. By Susan KONTIC 20 years and under championship participants Cam Le Scott, Marisol Taylor, Lydia Chesterman, Nicholas Fairbanks and Tilly Howard. Junior champion (14 years and under) Caitlin Haynes playing the clarinet.