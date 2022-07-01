Hard work rewarded in Instrumental Section of Coffs Harbour’s 50th Anniversary Eisteddfod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS year the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society celebrates its 50th year, marked by a gala event at the Jetty Theatre on July 9.

Performers, adjudicators and volunteers will reflect on achievements over the past 50 years and enjoy performances from some of this year’s competitors.



Tickets for the event are available at the Jetty Theatre and at the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod website.

The Eisteddfod has six sections, bringing together competitors from throughout the Coffs Harbour region and beyond.

The sections are: Piano, School Choirs, Instrumental (including woodwind, brass and string instruments), Vocal, Dance (including a schools day, groups and solo performers), Speech and Drama.

Each section is adjudicated by some of Australia’s leading performers and educators in the respective sections, providing the region with an opportunity to see the wealth of talent that exists here.

While this showcases the hard work and dedication of each of the performers, it also highlights the quality and variety of teachers we have in the region.

The role of the adjudicator is not only to score the performances but also, more importantly, to provide feedback to the performers that is both encouraging and will help them continue to improve, perhaps even to become full-time performers.

The Instrumental section of the Eisteddfod was held from June 2 to June 4 at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

The adjudicator was Anna Daniel from Melbourne, an exceptional teacher and performer of the cello.

As with all the sections, the Instrumental section catered for novice performers through to the two championship divisions (20 years and under and fourteen years and under), which required performers to present two contrasting pieces, with a time limit of twelve minutes in total.

The winners of the championship divisions were:

20 years and under Championship (Trophy +$500)

Awarded to Nicholas Fairbanks.

Fourteen years and under Wind Championship (Trophy +$350)

Awarded to Caitlin Haynes

Fourteen years and under String Championship (Trophy +$350)

Awarded to Paisley Motum

A number of other awards and scholarships were also bestowed, through the support of Coffs businesses and residents.

Major Awards and Scholarships

Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod String Scholarship (Medal +$150)

Sponsored by the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod

Awarded to Marisol Taylor

Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod Wind Scholarship (Medal +$150)

Sponsored by the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod

Awarded to Amelie Howard

Fourteen years and under Most Promising String Student (Trophy +$150)

Sponsored by Joy Griffin

Awarded to Emily Greer

Fourteen years and under Most Promising Wind Student (Trophy +$150)

Sponsored by the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra

Awarded to Saskia Sheib

Inspired Performance Award (Medal +$100)

Sponsored by Woolgoolga Rotary

Awarded to Tilly Howard

Cello Performance Award (Medal +$150)

Sponsored by Daniel Condon

Awarded to Lydia Chesterman

Viola Performance Award (Medal +$150)

Sponsored by Beth Condon

Awarded to Kobe Clarke

Sydney Symphony Orchestra Education Excellence Award

(One hour Masterclass and two tickets to an SSO performance)

Supported by the SSO

Awarded to Camble Scott

The annual Eisteddfod would not be possible without the tireless work of volunteers and the Committee, and the generous support of sponsors.

By Susan KONTIC