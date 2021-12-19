Harley Owners Group inspired all bikers to ride for Salvos Christmas Toy Run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

200 PLUS motorcycle riders set out on Sunday, 12 December, on the 28th Coffs Harbour Salvation Army Toy Run ‘Open to All Motorcycles & Riders’, presented by Mid North Coast NSW Harley Owners Group (MNCHOG).

This is a fundraising, toy donation event for children and teenagers supporting the Salvation Army’s Toy Run.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Leading this year’s Salvos Christmas Toy Run from North Beach Recreational and Bowling Club to Coffs Jetty Foreshore was Debbie Hull-Moody, Treasurer and Road Captain of MNCHOG.

Justin Owens, Activities Officer and Head Road Captain North MNCHOG, told News Of The Area, “It was amazing to see such Christmas spirit, with all the bikes and then public waving and cheering us on.

“I was riding mid-pack in the massive convoy of bikes, most of the lady riders were out front and paved the way for us guys down to the Jetty Foreshore.

“There were families on the ride with Mum, Dad and the kids all on bikes which was fantastic and really showed the camaraderie within the motorcycle community.

“The bikes were dressed up with Christmas decorations and the majority of the riders were wearing Christmas costumes or some form of Christmas apparel, with toys strapped to their motorcycles.”

The same route that’s been ridden for 28 years took the bikers to Boambee, Sawtell and Toormina and back to Coffs.

The Salvos team were waiting at the Jetty Foreshore with Gold Coin BBQ & Cold Drinks refreshments ready and waiting for the riders and pillions.

“We rode in to a heartfelt welcome from Pastor Andrew van Gaalen and his team from Coffs Harbour Salvation Army,” said Justin.

With over $2,400.00 donated via EFTPOS and cash by the riders and their pillions, plus a Pantech truck load of donated toys and gift cards, this event was a huge success.

“It was extremely special to witness the generosity of the motorcycle community with all forms of donations from food, cash and toys.

“Thank you to A.R.T.C. for your Generous Donation and SERCO Grafton for their Generous Donations,” said Justin.

MNCHOGS and The Salvation Army Coffs Harbour thanks everyone who assisted, promoted, attended, donated and rode in this year’s Toy Run.

“Your contributions will continue to put smiles on children’s and teenager’s faces this Christmas on the Coffs Coast.”

It’s not too late to assist and donate – contact Pastor Andrew van Gaalen of Coffs Salvation Army on 02 6652 8777 or email [email protected].

Look out for the MNCHOG’s Heli’s Westpac Helicopter Rescue Dice Run in February 2022.

By Andrea FERRARI