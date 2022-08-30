Have your say on Council’s performance

PORT Stephens Council is encouraging residents to have their say on Council’s performance by participating in the 2022 Community Satisfaction Survey.

Each year, Council checks in with the local community to get feedback on the delivery of a broad range of services including waste, facilities, parks and more.

Acting General Manager Tim Crosdale says it’s a great opportunity for residents to share their feedback.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do – the feedback we receive helps us understand how we can shape the services we provide to cater to the changing needs of our community,” Mr Crosdale said.

“In last year’s survey, overall satisfaction with Council’s services was 68 percent, down from an average rating of 78 percent over the past five years.

“It’s important to see if this decline is a new trend or a one off dip due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our community and the recovery from the March 2021 storms.

“Last year road and roadside maintenance as well as the management of stormwater drainage were identified as key areas of improvement by the community.

“We’ve continued to make this a priority, ensuring we’re responding to immediate needs following weather events to keep our roads as safe as possible,” he added.

Mr Crosdale said Council wants as many residents as possible to complete the survey to provide the most accurate results.

“It takes just 15 minutes to complete and I encourage everyone to take the time to have their say,” Mr Crosdale said.

The survey is open until 5pm Monday 12 September 2022 with results to be published on Council’s website later in the year.

To complete the survey visit pscouncil.info/CommunitySatisfactionSurvey or phone 4988 0255 to learn about alternative ways to take part.