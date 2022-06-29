Have your say on outdoor spaces on the Myall Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you love enjoying our region’s amazing outdoor spaces, MidCoast Council wants to hear from you.

The community is invited to help shape how parks, gardens, walkways, recreational foot and bike paths, sports fields, boat ramps, playgrounds, dog parks, foreshore areas, town squares and other public places will be prioritised over the next fifteen years.



“We want to explore which outdoor spaces you enjoy, how you use them and what you’d like to see going forward,” said Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

“It’s about gaining a fresh perspective on the places you live, work and play in so we can make the best decisions to deliver on your vision for the future.”

Over the coming months, there will be plenty of opportunities to take part in the consultation program, with pop-ups happening across the region.

Council wants to hear from everyone – all ages and abilities.

The feedback gained from the community will be used to help form a new strategic framework for open space in the MidCoast.

The Open Space and Recreation Strategy will guide future planning and funding decisions, including applications for external funding.

Council has already undertaken an extensive analysis of the region’s outdoor spaces and recreational needs, which will provide a starting point for a conversation with the community.

Visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces to have your say online – via an ideas wall, quick poll and a short survey.

Register on that page to receive updates on the project or to find information about future pop-ups.