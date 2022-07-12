Have your say on the Draft MidCoast Waste Strategy 2030

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council is seeking community feedback on the draft MidCoast Waste Strategy which sets the direction for waste service planning and delivery for the MidCoast to 2030 and beyond.

The strategy sets ambitious targets for waste management that align with the visions and themes of the community and establishes priority areas to better manage waste in our region.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The document reflects waste management initiatives and targets set within the NSW Government’s Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041.

“We have set ambitious targets for waste reduction by 2030.

“This is to stress the value of waste as a resource and to minimise the environmental impacts of waste disposal,” explained Paul De Szell, Director of Liveable Communities.

“We all have a role to play in reducing the amount of waste that we send to landfill.

“Changing the way we think about waste can and does make a difference.

“As a community, we need to get better at reducing, reusing, recycling and repurposing our waste.”

The draft strategy addresses projected increases in domestic waste tonnages, recycling contamination rates, littering, illegal dumping and landfill gas emissions.

The plan outlines actions and timeframes for each identified action.

These will be monitored to measure progress towards achieving the strategy’s targets.

“We invite everyone to take a look at the Draft MidCoast Council Waste Strategy 2030 and provide feedback,” added Mr De Szell.

To view the document head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/waste-strategy-2030

The public exhibition closes at 4.30pm on Tuesday 9 August 2022.