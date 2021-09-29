Have your say on the National Landcare Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INTERESTED parties are invited to provide feedback on the National Landcare Program as part of its second 5-year review.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud and Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said the review is an important opportunity for anyone interested in Landcare to help shape the future of the program.

“When it comes to delivering on-ground activities that help improve our soil, water and biodiversity, Landcare is one of the best tools we have,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The National Landcare Program has been pivotal in improving how farmers and other land managers look after their land, and this review provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to tell us what works, what doesn’t and where it can be improved.

“Stewardship of the land is a key pillar of the Morrison-Joyce Government’s commitment to supporting agriculture to reach its goal of $100 billion by 2030, and Landcare is a major component of this.

“Going forward, we want the program to be as effective as possible to ensure our farmers have the right skills and knowledge to drive sustainable agriculture production.”

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said that Landcare brings communities, land managers and Traditional Owners together to make vital contributions to our environment.

“As a former secretary of my local Landcare group, I know first-hand how passionate people are about getting on the ground to remove invasive weeds, tackle feral pest control, create refuges for native species and protect local waterways,” Minister Ley said.

“The Morrison-Joyce Government is in the second phase of its national funding initiative for a Landcare program that has been part of Australia for more than 30 years, and, as we continue to invest, we want to hear a range of views about the best ways forward.

A Terms of Reference for the review, along with information on how to get involved, is available at www.nrm.gov.au/national-landcare-program.