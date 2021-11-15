Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS are in the midst of playing competitions at the bridge club , of course, we are all looking forward to the results being able to publish them.

These competitions, along with the national competitions started several weeks ago will have all finished by mid December.

It is still a very dynamic situation with covid regulations, however, whilst we have a register for all members who have been vaccinated the tearoom has been opened we still have the requirement to wear masks.

We are looking forward with much optimism to the predicted date in December when we no longer need to wear masks.

Please contact Leslie Falla (0413 487282) who is always available to help you with any queries you may have regarding lessons or membership of the club.

Bridge Results

Monday 1/11/21

1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

2. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams

3.Elizabeth Buckpitt & Helen Blackbourn

Wednesday 3/ 11/21 N/S

1. Adrian Ryan & Elizabeth Buckpitt

2. Peter Baily & Beverley Richardson

3. Jean Ryan & Davina O’Brien

E/W 1. Neil Alexer & Lynne Hawkins

2. Neryl Grehan & Jean Glover

3. Sally Aldrich & Margaret Rowden

Friday 5/11/21 N/S

1. Chez Rs & Leslie Falla

2. Dawn Bridges & Inma Serrano

3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

Monday 8/11/21 N/S

1. Linda & Glen Conroy

2. Chez Rs & Leslie Falla

3.Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison

Wednesday 10/11/21 N/S

1. Adrian Ryan & Eric White = 1. Peter Baily & Beverley Richardson

3. Jean Ryan & Davina O’Brien

E/W 1. Helen White & Jo Younghusb

2. Anne Remment & Shirley Sinclair

3. Wilma Drake & Di Ayers

Friday 12/11/21 N/S

1. Jim & Trish Thatcher

2. Chez Rs & Leslie Falla

3. Jeanette Whalan & Carol Richards

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT