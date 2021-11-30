0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONGRATULATIONS to Beth Williams and Shirley Pearson who really do have a bridge milestone to celebrate.

They have been active members of the club since the foundation of the HNBC and witnessed all the changes through to the completion of the clubhouse and its place in the community.

They have been friends and bridge partners for 27 years and know every nuance of the game and they simply love playing bridge.

They are respected and inspirational members of Hawks Nest Bridge club.

Bridge Results:

Monday 15/11/21

1. Sam Kebby and Jeannette Whalan

2. Bea Treharne and Roy Song

3. Carol Richards and Sue Matheson

Wednesday 17/11/21 N/S

1. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson

2. Helen White and Jo Younghusband

3. Adrian Ryan and Eric White

E/W

1. Liz Howarth and Pam Jones

2. Neil Alexander and Lynne Hawkins

3. Shirley Sinclair and Anne Remment

Friday 19/11/21 N/S

1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

2. Liz Howarth and Davina O’Brien

3. Linda and Glen Conroy

E/W

1. Roy song and Sam Kebby

2. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson Elke Greenhalgh and Pam Jones

Monday 22/11/21

N/S 1. Carol Richards and Sue Matheson

2. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

3. Linda and Glen Conroy

E/W

1. Bea Treharne and Roy Song

2. Liz Howarth and Davina O’Brien

3. Jan Armstrong and Susan Helsen

Wednesday 24/11/21 N/S

1. Neil Alexander and Lynne Hawkins

1. Peter Baily and Bruce Eyre

3. Adrian Ryan and Eric White

Friday 26/11/21 N/S

1. Jeanette Whalan and Carol Richards

2. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

3. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT