Hawks Nest Bridge Club

NO more masks, so there was almost full attendance at the Bridge Club on the Friday 25 February.

We have welcomed new members and a couple of visitors who, over the years, have played at HNBC.

Everyone, of course, is required to be vaccinated as a condition of entry to play at HNBC.

For further queries or information regarding the club or the game of bridge please contact Leslie Falla on 0413 487 282.

Bridge Results

Monday 14/2/22 N/S

1. Bea Treharne and Roy Song

2. Carol Richards and Sue Matheson

3 Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

Wednesday 16/2/22 N/S

1. Liz Howarth and Pam Jones

2. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson

3. Adrian Ryan and Eric White

E/W 1. Bea Treharne and Sam Kebby

2. Esther Digby and Shane Fuller

3. Sally Aldrich and Margaret Rowden

Friday 18/2/22 N/S

1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

2. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson

3. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson

E/W 1. Esther Digby and Jo Younghusband

2. Adrian Ryan and Eric White

3. Jan Armstrong and Dawn Dale

Monday 21/2/22 N/S

1. Bea Treharne and Roy Song

2. Carol Richards and Sue Matheson

3. Sue Donohue and Bruce Eyre

Wednesday 23/2/22 N/S

1. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson

2. Helen White and Jo Younghusband

3. Margaret Rowden and Sally Aldrich

E/W 1. Carol Richards and Jeannette Whalan

2. Lyn Butler and Kerry McMurray

3. Neryl Grehan and Jean Glover

Friday 25/2/22 N/S

1. Neryl Grehan and Jean Glover

2. Linda and Glenn Conroy

3. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

E/W 1.Jan Armstrong and Dawn Dale

2. Shirley Pearson and Beth Williams

3 .Esther Digby and Jo Younghusband

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT