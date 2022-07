Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MONDAY 20/6/22

1. Liz Caro and Trish Thatcher

2. Sue Donohue and Bruce

3. Peter Parrett and Pat Marr

E/W

1. Linda and Glenn Conroy

2. Shirley Pearson and Beth Williams

3. Helen White and Susan Helsen

Wednesday 22/6/22 N/S

1. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson

2. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson

3. Adrian Ryan and Eric White

E/W

1. Liz Howarth and Pam Jones

2. Esther Digby and John Gray

3. Carolyn Bywater and Margaret Burfield

Friday 24/6/22 N/S

1. Margaret Rowden and Sally Aldrich

2. Jim and Trish Thatcher

3. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

E/W

1. Esther Digby and Beverley Richardson

2. Shirley Pearson and Beth Williams

3. Liz Howarth and Davina O’Brien

Monday 27/6/22 N/S

1. Liz Caro and Trish Thatcher

2. Sue Donohue and Bruce Eyre

3. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson

E/W

1. Peter Parrett and Pat Marr

2. Helen White and Susan Helsen

3. Linda and Glen Conroy

Wednesday 29/6/22

1. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson

2. Esther Digby and John Gray

3. Adrian Ryan and John Worgan

Friday 2/7/22

1. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson

2. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

3. Susan Helsen and Helen White

E/W

1. Shirley Pearson and Beth Williams

2. Jean Glover and Neryl Grehan

3. Pat Marr and Sylvia Schmeding =3. Elke Greenlagh and Gary Melrose

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT