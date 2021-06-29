Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH eight teams competing representing every level of bridge player at HNBC it was competitive, challenging and fun.

Newer members to the club Roy Song and Sam Kebby teamed with Jim Thatcher and Trish Thatcher who were the winners on the day.

The Runners Up team being Margaret Rowland, Eric White, Jo Younghusband and Club Secretary, Esther Digby.

Bridge Results

Monday 14/6/21

1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

2. Carol Richards & Sue Matheson

3. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

Wednesday 16/6/21

N/S

1. Peter Baily & Liz Caro

2. Margaret Rowland & Jo Younghusband

3. Adrian Ryan & Eric White

E/W

1. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller

2. Elizabeth Buckpitt & Susan Helsen

3. Jan Armstrong & Dawn Dale

Friday 18/6/21 GNOTS Team Shield final for Round one

Monday 21/6/21

1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

2. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

3. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams

Wednesday 23/6/21

N/S

1. Adrian Ryan & Eric White

2. Dawn Dale & Jan Armstrong

3. Jean Ryan & Davina O’Brien

E/W

1. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones

2. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller

3. Robyn Mirabito & Wilma Bonney

Friday 25/6/21

1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

2. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller

3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson